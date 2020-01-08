India, Pakistan warn citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq

India and Pakistan have warned their citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq after Iran bombarded US military bases in Iraq.
“Taking into consideration the situation created in Iraq, citizens of India are advised to avoid making any trip to Iraq until further notice,” the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reads.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India also states that citizens of India residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and avoid moving in the country and that the Embassy of India in Baghdad and the Consulate in Erbil are still operating.
On Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan tweeted that Pakistanis must be “especially careful when planning trips to Iraq”.