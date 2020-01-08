News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
India, Pakistan warn citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq
India, Pakistan warn citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

India and Pakistan have warned their citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq after Iran bombarded US military bases in Iraq.

“Taking into consideration the situation created in Iraq, citizens of India are advised to avoid making any trip to Iraq until further notice,” the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India also states that citizens of India residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and avoid moving in the country and that the Embassy of India in Baghdad and the Consulate in Erbil are still operating.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan tweeted that Pakistanis must be “especially careful when planning trips to Iraq”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity
Vardanov doesn’t rule out the fact that the US will...
 Russian MFA official on attack on US military facilities in Iraq
The tension that the US incited in the Middle East is...
 UN welcomes US President's statement on Iran
Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres welcomes the...
 Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran
Trump said the US is open for...
 Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran
Trump said the United States would impose additional economic sanctions...
 Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region
”We have decided to take the initiative and, as intermediaries, call on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos