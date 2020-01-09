Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal

Tehran seeks to strengthen the nuclear deal, the last refusal to follow the restrictions was necessary to create a balance in the deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with European Council President Charles Michel.
Iran and Europe are striving to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the Iranian nuclear deal, he said adding that it is very important for Iran that Europe, China and Russia play their important role in maintaining the deal, ensuring the interests of Iran.
According to the Iranian president, Tehran has moved to the last stage of reducing nuclear obligations in order to create a balance in deal.
In early January 2020, Iran announced the abandonment of the last key limitation in the nuclear deal regarding the number of centrifuges, and said that now there are no restrictions on working with Iran’s nuclear program. At the same time, Tehran intends to continue to cooperate with the IAEA, as before, and is ready to return to fulfilling its obligations in the event of lifting the sanctions and ensuring Tehran’s interests stipulated by the nuclear deal.