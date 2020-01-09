News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal
Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Tehran seeks to strengthen the nuclear deal, the last refusal to follow the restrictions was necessary to create a balance in the deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with European Council President Charles Michel.

Iran and Europe are striving to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the Iranian nuclear deal, he said adding that it is very important for Iran that Europe, China and Russia play their important role in maintaining the deal, ensuring the interests of Iran.

According to the Iranian president, Tehran has moved to the last stage of reducing nuclear obligations in order to create a balance in deal.

In early January 2020, Iran announced the abandonment of the last key limitation in the nuclear deal regarding the number of centrifuges, and said that now there are no restrictions on working with Iran’s nuclear program. At the same time, Tehran intends to continue to cooperate with the IAEA, as before, and is ready to return to fulfilling its obligations in the event of lifting the sanctions and ensuring Tehran’s interests stipulated by the nuclear deal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian Permanent Representative to UN: US should return to nuclear deal for discussions on its aspects
If they return and will generally implement the deal, Iran could have discussions within the 5 + 1 format...
 EU spares no efforts to save Iranian nuclear deal
The EC President also reaffirmed the need to reduce tensions in the region…
Rouhani declares conditions for restarting talks
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has declared that...
 Iran declares readiness for any development over nuclear deal
Iran is still interested in preserving the nuclear deal and the position on this issue has not changed...
 Rouhani says US takes over 90 restrictive measures against Iran since May 2018
The President noted that Iran has been under US sanctions for four decades...
 Rouhani says US economic terrorism against Iran will not last forever
“We believe that negotiation is the sole way to resolve the regional challenges...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos