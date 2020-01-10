News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iranologist: Iran to use all opportunities to minimize US military presence
Iranologist: Iran to use all opportunities to minimize US military presence
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


The moods in Iran were rather tranquil, to the extent that one can assess the situation as calm during mourning ceremonies. This is what Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan told reporters today, adding that the ritual of mourning ceremonies of Shiites implies wide participation, especially when it concerns a martyr or Shaheed.

“General Qassem Soleimani was the person whose death consolidated the whole Iranian society,” he said, adding that there are still no moods in Iran for talks with the US.

As far as the future of US-Iran relations is concerned, he stated that it is clear that the Iranians will take advantage of all of their opportunities to achieve their key objective, that is, to minimize the military presence of the US in the Middle East. “This will first and foremost concern Iraq. The Iranians view the territory of Iraq as the sphere of their vital interests, and in general, the entire Middle East is a sphere of vital interests of Iran,” he said and noted that the bombardment of US military facilities was a tribute to the general during mourning. “The Iranians have already taken some actions in the political field. The Iraqi parliament made a decision on the withdrawal of US troops. Kurdish deputies boycotted this, and I believe the bombardment of the Erbil sector was a response to that boycott. Judging from the moods of the Kurds, they are rather concerned about the growth of Iran’s influence.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Military expert: Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation
“Soleimani was a symbol for Iran, and his assassination was a de facto declaration of war…
 Iraqi PM asks US Secretary of State to send delegates to formulate mechanism for withdrawal of US troops
The Iraqi prime minister said his country rejects all...
 Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense
The promotion of regional stability and security is very important for Iran…
 Iranian Defense Minister says situation’s de-escalation is possible only after US leaves region
"In order to de-escalate and establish security and stability in the region, we must end the occupation and intervention of the US as soon as possible…
Pompeo says Soleimani was planning "a series of imminent attacks" when he was killed
"We don’t know precisely when -- and we don’t know precisely where...
 Armenia analyst: Soleimani assassination ruined US’ years of work to overthrow Iran authorities
It is natural that after this assassination, the Iranian society is very united…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos