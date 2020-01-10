News
Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense
Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the US of the consequences of a military response to Iran after the IRGC missile strike on US bases in Iraq, Mehr reported. His remarks came during a phone talk with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Rouhani said the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani is a major crime by the US and called for its condemnation by all countries around the world, especially neighboring countries.

The promotion of regional stability and security is very important for Iran, he said adding that the only way to ensure security in the region is to deepen friendship and cooperation between the states of the region.

According to him, the president described the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, who was the Iraqi people and government's guest, as a great insult to Iraqi sovereignty and a major crime against the Iranian nation, adding, 

He noted that if the US wants to respond to Iran’s actions, it will face a very dangerous reaction, expressing the hope that the Americans will not make such a mistake.

The Emir of Qatar noted that Doha is against any tension against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
