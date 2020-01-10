US Embassy donates firefighter equipment to Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Nearly 1,500 firefighter tools and equipment (costing USD 102,000), donated to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia by the US Embassy, were delivered during a solemn ceremony held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations today.
Among the attendees were Minister Felix Tsolakyan and US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.
Minister Tsolakyan expressed gratitude to the US Ambassador, the United States European Command and the Offices of Defense Cooperation of the US Embassy for the fruitful cooperation with and support to the Ministry of Emergency Situations that trace back to 2003.
“I fully hope the friendly cooperation is ongoing, and it is safe to state that the relations between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the US Embassy in Armenia have been progressing and growing and have been raised to a qualitatively new level over the past years,” Minister Tsolakyan stressed.
With satisfaction, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy stated the high level of cooperation between the embassy and the ministry and also voiced hope that the firefighter equipment and tools will help build the capacities of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.