News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
US Embassy donates firefighter equipment to Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations
US Embassy donates firefighter equipment to Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Nearly 1,500 firefighter tools and equipment (costing USD 102,000), donated to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia by the US Embassy, were delivered during a solemn ceremony held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations today.

Among the attendees were Minister Felix Tsolakyan and US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Minister Tsolakyan expressed gratitude to the US Ambassador, the United States European Command and the Offices of Defense Cooperation of the US Embassy for the fruitful cooperation with and support to the Ministry of Emergency Situations that trace back to 2003.

“I fully hope the friendly cooperation is ongoing, and it is safe to state that the relations between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and the US Embassy in Armenia have been progressing and growing and have been raised to a qualitatively new level over the past years,” Minister Tsolakyan stressed.

With satisfaction, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy stated the high level of cooperation between the embassy and the ministry and also voiced hope that the firefighter equipment and tools will help build the capacities of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures
Large personal bags will no longer be permitted…
 U.S. Embassy in Yerevan temporarily suspends some visa services
Due to recent events in the Middle East…
 National Agenda Party's council calls on Armenian authorities to maintain active neutrality
The council of the National Agenda Party also calls on the...
 About half of Armenia citizens denied US visa in 2019
According to official US data…
 Armenia Ombudsman signs agreement with Law School at Southwestern University of US
The arrangement to sign the memorandum of understanding was reached during Tatoyan’s visit to the United States this summer…
 American rescuers who arrived in Armenia after 1988 quake share their memories
Armenians had suffered a terrible blow, their homes were destroyed, but their spirits were not broken, they say…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos