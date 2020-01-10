News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Ex-Georgia President on Armenia PM's statement on GDP indicators
Ex-Georgia President on Armenia PM's statement on GDP indicators
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili went live and addressed Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia has surpassed Georgia in terms of the indicator of GDP per capita based on the data of 2019.

“Nikol Pashinyan declared that Armenia has surpassed Georgia in terms of the GDP per capita for the first time ever. This hadn’t happened during my administration, Shevardnadze’s administration, and it hadn’t happened after the reign of Tigran the Great. There is no ground in terms of geography and resources for Armenian citizens to have more incomes than Georgian citizens. However, Ivanishvili implemented this “trick” in Georgia,” Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili compared the GDP indicators of his and Shevardnadze’s administration and stated that whereas the GDP per capita in Georgia during Shevardnadze’s administration comprised $1,000, it quadrupled and reached $4,000 during his administration.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos