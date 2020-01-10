Ex-Georgia President on Armenia PM's statement on GDP indicators

Ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili went live and addressed Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia has surpassed Georgia in terms of the indicator of GDP per capita based on the data of 2019.

“Nikol Pashinyan declared that Armenia has surpassed Georgia in terms of the GDP per capita for the first time ever. This hadn’t happened during my administration, Shevardnadze’s administration, and it hadn’t happened after the reign of Tigran the Great. There is no ground in terms of geography and resources for Armenian citizens to have more incomes than Georgian citizens. However, Ivanishvili implemented this “trick” in Georgia,” Saakashvili said.

Saakashvili compared the GDP indicators of his and Shevardnadze’s administration and stated that whereas the GDP per capita in Georgia during Shevardnadze’s administration comprised $1,000, it quadrupled and reached $4,000 during his administration.