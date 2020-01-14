News
Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash
Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Several people have been arrested over Ukrainian plane crash, Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili told reporters.

Investigations are underway related to Ukrainian plane crash, and a number of people have been arrested in the past 72 hours, Tasnim agency reported quoting Esmaeili.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 bound for Kiev crashed near Tehran's airport last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said the Judiciary Branch should form a special court to look into the case of the Ukrainian airliner.
