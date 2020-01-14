Chair: Rise in price of 700 items within Eurasian Union for Armenia will be 5-6 percent

The rise in price of 700 items within the Eurasian Union will average 5-6 percent, however, Consumers'. Consulting Center NGO chair Karen Chilingaryan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, there will be an increase in prices, including for essential goods, for example, for poultry meat and products of animal origin, but there will also be a decrease in prices for certain goods.
“State bodies should be careful to stop the possible desire of unscrupulous business entities to take advantage of this and increase prices even more,” he said.
The expert noted that, despite the expectations from joining the Eurasian Union and the potential of the 180 millionth market, there are very few obvious advantages for Armenia.
Within the EEU deal, customs duties are expected to increase by 700 items in the Armenian market.