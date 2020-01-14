Case of Yazidi soldier who died in army is transferred to Armenia special cases’ department

YEREVAN. – The case of Artur Ajamyan, the Yazidi conscript soldier who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, has been transferred to the Special Cases’ Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia for examination. The legal successor's representative, lawyer Hayarpi Sargsyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
On December 2, 2019, soldier Artur Ajamyan (born in 1998) sustained a fatal gunshot wound, whereas fellow serviceman Davit Melikbekyan (born in 1999) was wounded at a military unit of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army. A criminal case has been opened in connection with this case. An investigation is in progress.
Ajamyan's relatives had met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the latter had promised to follow the case in person.
But before meeting with the prime minister, his relatives were protesting in front of the government building, and they had blocked the avenue running along it.