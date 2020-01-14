Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador

The Iranian government is considering the possibility of the expulsion of UK Ambassador Robert Macaire after his participation in Tehran protests, ISNA reported referring to an official representative of country's judiciary.
According to the representative, proceeding from the international law such people are considered undesirable persons, and Iranian people expect him to be expelled from the country, the international community also requires this, RIA Novosti reported.
The Iranian agency Tasnim earlier reported that UK Ambassador was detained, but later the diplomat was released. Iranian media said the ambassador allegedly attended Saturday’s protests in Tehran and was involved in organizing, inciting, and leading some radical actions.
The Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after departing from Tehran airport on Wednesday morning, leaving 176 people killed.
The Iranian military said that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down by accident, the human factor was to blam.