News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador
Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Iranian government is considering the possibility of the expulsion of UK Ambassador Robert Macaire after his participation in Tehran protests, ISNA reported referring to an official representative of country's judiciary.

According to the representative, proceeding from the international law such people are considered undesirable persons, and Iranian people expect him to be expelled from the country, the international community also requires this, RIA Novosti reported.

The Iranian agency Tasnim earlier reported that UK Ambassador was detained, but later the diplomat was released. Iranian media said the ambassador allegedly attended Saturday’s protests in Tehran and was involved in organizing, inciting, and leading some radical actions.

The Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after departing from Tehran airport on Wednesday morning, leaving 176 people killed.

The Iranian military said that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down by accident, the human factor was to blam.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States
On January 3, the US murdered Soleimani in Iraq, and...
 Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination
There is no doubt that the US military committed a terrorist attack by killing…
Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash
Investigations are underway related to Ukrainian plane crash…
 Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack
“The U.S. makes its determinations…
 Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran
Rouhani called the crash of the Ukrainian liner an unforgivable mistake...
 Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran
“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos