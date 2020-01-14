PM: Armenian PicsArt app among world's 20 most downloaded apps

Armed Georgian tries to invade Azerbaijan

Armenian regional governor says maternity hospital of Yeghvard will remain open

Armenia President: Women have much wider opportunities to show qualities in changing world

US excludes China from list of currency manipulators

Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship

Armenian CC head questioned, Steven Zaillian nominated for Oscar, 14.01.20 digest

Trial for Armenian charged with $500 million fraud scheme to start in January

UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran

Ex-Armenia National Security Service director on closure of maternity hospitals

Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device

Agency working with Armenian soprano says Eyvazov “did not wish to perform with her”

PACE to consider issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Ex-Armenia defense minister on incident in courtroom

Armenia Special Investigation Service denies ex-parliamentary speaker's attorney's motion

Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal

Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States

Microsoft stops Windows 7 support

Stanislavski Russian Theater of Yerevan has new director

Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination

Erdogan promises to teach lesson to Haftar if he continues attacks on Libya's GNA

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled

Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent

Reuters: London, Berlin, Paris will launch dispute resolution mechanism for Iran’s nuclear deal

Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum

Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador

Armenia PM deletes Facebook post

Church robbed in Armenia’s Kotayk

Armenia Commission for Prevention of Corruption addresses citizens

Three more Armenia provincial maternity hospitals to be shut down

Armenian MP against optimization at expense of hospitals and maternity hospitals

Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security

Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction meets with Minister of Defense (PHOTOS)

Ex-Armenia police chief interviewed as witness

Armenia PM presents figures for arrivals and departures

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia-France cooperation in emergencies is entering new phase

Pompeo hopes North Korea will make right decision on denuclearization talks

Armenia PM discusses staff programs, activities within 2020 budget

Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture

Armenia MOD confirms PM's statement on historically minimum number of deaths in army in 2019

Armenia-Uzbekistan Friendship Group to be established in Armenian parliament

Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy

Armenia car importers protest outside State Revenue Committee

Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised

Case of Yazidi soldier who died in army is transferred to Armenia special cases’ department

Turkey issues arrest warrants or 176 soldiers on suspicion of ties with coup

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit

Armenia-China visa regime to be lifted from January 19

Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial judge finds nothing offensive in injured party’s threats

Chair: Rise in price of 700 items within Eurasian Union for Armenia will be 5-6 percent

Special Investigation Service does not launch criminal case based on Yerevan city council member’s report

Armenian 2nd president’s attorney: Court’s dispassionate attitude towards threats in the courtroom is depressing

Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack

Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650

Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran

Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran

Minister: Armenia inbound tourism growth will be 15% in 2019

Trial of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes

Armenia official: Export growth will be 9-10% in 2019

Minister: UN report says investment climate in Armenia is generally favorable

Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year

Armenia FM has phone conversation with Jordan colleague

US senator supports American Armenian in Democratic Party county central committee election

Trump intends to receive additional funds for wall at border

8 people stabbed in Colorado

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

Armenia opposition MP: Someone logged in to my official National Assembly email address

PM Pashinyan writes about Armenian economist who find new job

US scientists reveal secret of da Vinci's most mysterious painting

Armenia PM: Swiss newspaper ran article about our country

Protest staged outside Maternity hospital of Armenia’s Yeghvard town

World oil prices fluctuate

Pompeo dismisses reports that US embassies were not informed of Soleimani's imminent attack

Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia football federation ex-boss, former MP to be dropped?

Newspaper: Pre-election processes intensify in Karabakh

Newspaper: US alarmed by decline in Armenia PM Pashinyan’s rating

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service makes defendant proposal on ex-MP criminal case

CNBC: Trump authorized Soleimani's killing 7 months ago, with conditions

Armenia's ruling party member on news article related to ex-National Security Service director

Queen Elizabeth II supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Hours of flights from and to Yerevan, Rome and Milan have changed due to Italian air traffic controllers' strike

Attorneys appeal court decision on detaining Norayr Panosyan, whose best man is Armenia Constitutional Court President

Armenia Anti-Corruption Council: Justice minister's wife appointed to position without competition

Hasmik Papian: Eyvazov has refused to perform with Armenian singer

Resident of Yerevan's district apprehended, suspected of keeping illegal weapon

CItizens of Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward to continue protest tomorrow

Armenia's Civil Contract Party board holding session, PM also attending

Armenia 3rd President visits Chess Academy of Armenia with ex-Yerevan mayor (PHOTOS)

Armenia President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Armenia mourns for victims of Baku pogroms, 1st RyanAir Armenia-Italy flight may be delayed, 13.01.20 digest

Armenia Airways to resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights

Australian Bank estimates direct losses of country from wildfires at $ 3.5 billion

Court overturns death sentence to Pervez Musharraf

Armenia Parliament considers bill on not summoning minors to interview

Armenia to set 10 new state awards

Abkhazia’s PM takes office as president