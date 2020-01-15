US President agrees to UK PM's proposal to replace Iranian nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump commented on UK PM Boris Johnson's offer to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with Donald Trump's own deal.
"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom stated, “We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal.” I agree!" Trump tweeted.
Earlier, UK PM Boris Johnson called on US President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new deal so that Iran does not receive nuclear weapons.
The UK, France and Germany officially accused Iran of non-compliance with the nuclear deal, thus launching a dispute settlement mechanism within nuclear deal amid Tehran’s refusal of its obligations.