News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Putin offers new position to Russia’s Medvedev
Putin offers new position to Russia’s Medvedev
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

President Vladimir Putin has decided to offer Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev a new position as the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council.

His remarks came at a meeting with members of the government, Interfax reported.

Putin is the chair of the Security Council. The Council also includes 11 permanent members. Medvedev is one of the permanent members of the Security Council.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Medvedev announced the government’s resignation.

The president made a message to the Federal Assembly and proposed to submit for discussion a package of amendments to the Constitution on the partial redistribution of powers between authorities. He proposed giving the State Duma the right to approve, and not just coordinate, the appointment of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and other government officials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
54% of Russians would like to see Putin as president after 2024
The study was conducted from 18 to 24 July among 1606 respondents…
 Navalny checked out of hospital
Earlier, Navalny had been transferred to the...
 More than 20 Armenians detained in Moscow demonstration
The protesters were demonstrating against not registering candidates for the Russian State Duma elections…
 350 protesters detained in Russia over unsanctioned rallies
Russia without Putin!” and “Down with the Tsar!...
 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained
“He’s Not Our Tsar” protest actions are held throughout Russia...
 Protest actions staged throughout Russia
The protests titled “He's Not Our Tsar” have been banned by the government...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos