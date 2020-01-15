Putin offers new position to Russia’s Medvedev

President Vladimir Putin has decided to offer Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev a new position as the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council.
His remarks came at a meeting with members of the government, Interfax reported.
Putin is the chair of the Security Council. The Council also includes 11 permanent members. Medvedev is one of the permanent members of the Security Council.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Medvedev announced the government’s resignation.
The president made a message to the Federal Assembly and proposed to submit for discussion a package of amendments to the Constitution on the partial redistribution of powers between authorities. He proposed giving the State Duma the right to approve, and not just coordinate, the appointment of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and other government officials.