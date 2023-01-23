Kremlin says Putin has not commented on his possible participation in 2024 elections

Spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing with reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on his participation in the presidential elections in 2024, reports Gazeta.
The Kremlin spokesman noted that Putin is currently working on a regular schedule.
"The president has not made any statements on this matter. For now, the work continues as part of the usual routine schedule," he said.
Peskov noted that the campaign for the presidential election in the Russian Federation has not yet started, as the Kremlin has "a lot of current affairs."