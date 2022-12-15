Kremlin comments on Lavrov's possible resignation

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov called rumors about publications about the possible replacement of the Russian Foreign Minister and advised to treat them accordingly, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, some Telegram channels announced the start of discussions on possible candidates for the post of Russian Foreign Minister in case Sergei Lavrov may resign. Some of the candidates included Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service; Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party; Mikhail Galuzin, deputy foreign minister; and Dmitry Peskov, presidential press secretary.