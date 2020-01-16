Merkel calls on Europe for independence

Europe should be ready to take on more responsibility in world politics and develop its military potential, as its relations with the US will continue to change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with Financial Times.

“The United States’ focus on Europe is declining — that will be the case under any president," she said noting: "We in Europe, and especially in Germany, need to take on more responsibility."

According to her, this also applies to the military sphere, where Europe must build up its potential and increase defense spending. Merkel noted that for those alliance members which have already reached the 2 per cent goal, “naturally this is not enough”.

The Chancellor noted that cooperation between Europe and the US States will continue and will be of great importance especially in the field of resolving fundamental issues relating to world values ​​and interests. According to her, the key to success of Germany and Europe in international politics will be the unity of the EU, because Germany is too small to independently exert significant geopolitical influence in the world.

She also said that trade conflicts between Western countries and China were undesirable amid increasing economic competition, as isolation from China is not a solution.