News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
EU to check US and China trade deal
EU to check US and China trade deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union will verify that the trade deal between the US and China complies with global regulations, Reuters reported.

“The devil is in the detail,” EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told reporters in London. According to him, the details were, so far, “a bit sketchy”.

“They have stepped outside the usual framework for doing deals ... and they are dealing directly on a bilateral basis and we will have to assess whether it is WTO compliant.”

The US and China signed the first phase of the trade deal on January 15. The document was signed by US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier  Liu He at the White House in Washington. China promises to increase US imports of goods by $ 200 billion over two years to reduce the US trade deficit with China, which peaked at $ 420 billion in 2018. China has promised to purchase additional $ 80 billion worth of manufactured goods from the US in the next two years, including automobiles, auto components, aircraft, agricultural machinery and medical equipment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament calls for settlement of conflict in all Eastern Partnership countries
The European Parliament strongly underlined “the importance of the proactive stance…
 Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal
Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France have completed the procedure…
 EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal
“On January 5 and 6, the Israeli authorities approved the construction of almost two thousand housing units…
European Parliament refuses to observe snap elections in Azerbaijan
If any member of the European Parliament decides to observe these elections...
 EU invites Iranian foreign minister to Brussels
“Josep Borrell expressed his deep concern about the latest increase of violent confrontations in Iraq...
 EU warns Turkey of conflict escalation threat in Libya in case of military intervention
"The European Union expresses its strong concern about Turkey’s Grand National Assembly’s decision on Thursday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos