Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on natural gas price increase and effects
Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on natural gas price increase and effects
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The natural gas price increase will have devastating consequences since we’re talking not only about average consumers, but also businesses. This is what former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan told reporters today.

“The authorities are taking populist steps. Last year, the country’s top official declared that the price of natural gas wouldn’t go up, but two days ago, the chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission declared that the price might go up in April,” Vardanyan said.

According to him, the natural gas price increase will have devastating consequences. “It’s not only about average consumers, but also businesses, and this will lead to serious inflation in almost all sectors of our market.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am
