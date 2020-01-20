News
Erdogan: Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas
Erdogan: Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas after Ankara and the internationally recognized government of Libya signed a maritime agreement, as reports NTV.

“There is an offer from Somalia. They are saying: ‘There is oil in our seas. You are carrying out these operations with Libya, but you can also do them here.’ This is very important for us,” Erdogan was cited as saying by NTV. “Therefore, there will be steps that we will take in our operations here.”
