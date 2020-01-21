News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Livestock farmers end protest on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
Livestock farmers end protest on Yerevan-Sevan motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Our demand is neither against the Prime Minister, nor against the authorities; we want to know how the slaughterhouses will work. The livestock farmers, who are protesting on a section of the Yerevan-Sevan highway, said this today.

Artavazd Barseghyan, Adviser to the Governor of Kotayk Province, met with these livestock farmers. He told them that the demand that "there should not be slaughterhouses" is not the solution, and suggested that the respective law could be amended.

The livestock farmers reached agreement with the governor's adviser to wait for the government to discuss the matter, and if the livestock farmers were not satisfied with the results, a discussion would be held at the provincial hall, and they will listen to the residents.

As reported earlier, these livestock farmers’ dissatisfaction is related to the long distance from their settlements to the slaughterhouses and the prices the latter offer for slaughtering the animals. They argue that making the slaughtering of their animals in slaughterhouses mandatory deprives them of their income. They have been protesting in front of the government building for the last few days demanding a meeting with the prime minister. Their rally yesterday was accompanied by the closing of some streets.

The government's decision, according to which meat sold in Armenia must have a document certifying that it was slaughtered in a slaughterhouse—which is a food safety guarantee, came into force on January 15.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM receives newly appointed Asian Development Bank Country Director
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Paolo Spantigati presented...
 Economist: Armenia's current economic growth can't have impact on living standard
According to him, there is no inclusive economic growth...
 Discussions on Armenia PM Office's 2020 programs and events continue
In particular, they touched upon the activities of the Civil Service Office…
 Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Sarkissian: Armenia would welcome free trade deal between Gulf states and Eurasian Union
“You can place your company in Armenia and do your business in Russia…
 Protesting livestock farmers continue demonstration in Armenia’s Armavir
They insist that they did not need slaughterhouses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos