Economist: Armenia's current economic growth can't have impact on living standard
Economist: Armenia's current economic growth can't have impact on living standard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s current economic growth can’t have an impact on the living standard of the population. This is what economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters today.

According to him, there is no inclusive economic growth and not even a concept paper on economic development, and nobody is working on this. “Taking into consideration the fact that certain Armenian officials lack a sense of responsibility, there have to be a couple of people like Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia. Predicting a 4.9% economic growth has been the standard for many governments for many years. If the government overcomes this, it can show the positive results of its work,” he stated.

The analyst stated that there can’t be any talk about foreign investments so long as there are no domestic investments, and it is hard to predict foreign investments in the short run.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
