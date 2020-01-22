News
Trump says Greta Thunberg is 'very angry'
Trump says Greta Thunberg is 'very angry'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Donald Trump believes that Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, 17, is 'very angry,' The Hill reported.

“I don’t really know anything about her,” Trump said of Thunberg when asked about her on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The president then called her “very angry.”

Trump has earlier reacted to Thunberg's speech from the UN rostrum and called her a very happy girl who is looking forward to a bright and beautiful future.

She became the Time's Person of the Year 2019. The chief editor of Time noted that the girl became the youngest person to receive this title in 92-year history.
