Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

A 34-year-old Armenian man from Glendora, California, died Thursday in a Pasadena hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus just last week, Asbarez reported.
Jeffrey Ghazarian became the second person in LA County to die from the coronavirus.
“He suffered a lot and put up a good fight. We will miss our Jeff every day but we are thankful for all the fun happy memories of the times we had together,” his sister wrote on Facebook.
Ghazarian’s family told TMZ that he flew from LA to Orlando on March 2 for a work conference, but stayed a few extra days to visit Disney World and Universal theme parks with friends.
On March 7 Ghazarian developed a cough, and the next day he coughed up blood. He flew back to LAX on March 9 and immediately went to the emergency with a high fever. The man was tested for COVID-19 and sent home with fluids and antibiotics and instructed to self-quarantine until he got the results back. On March 13, the results of his test came back positive. He was hospitalized on March 14.
Ghazarian passed away Thursday morning. His family said he had a history of asthma and frequent bronchitis as a child, though he outgrew that. And he also had undergone surgery for testicular cancer back in 2016.