Putin, Assad discuss situation in Syria
Putin, Assad discuss situation in Syria
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad discussed implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements on stabilization of situation in the Idlib area.

Humanitarian assistance to Syria, as well as advancing political process within Syria’s constitutional committee was discussed, Kremlin said in a statement.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire and a number of other measures aimed at resolving the situation in Idlib. The agreements implied the end of hostilities in the entire region by March 6. Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserve the sovereignty of Syria and agreed to continue the fight against terrorism.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
