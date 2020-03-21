News
World Bank to finance infrastructure and services in 55 Armenian communities
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The board of directors of the World Bank confirmed a €17.9 million loan as additional financing for the Social Investment and Local Development Project in Armenia.

The project assists the Government in improving the quality, access to, and use of community and intercommunity infrastructure and services by: supporting socio-economic development and capacity building at the local level, inter-community social and economic development initiatives and strengthening of the Armenian Territorial Development Fund.

Thus, the World Bank will finance intercommunity infrastructure and services in 55 communities of Armenia.
