News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Facebook and Instagram to reduce video quality in Europe
Facebook and Instagram to reduce video quality in Europe
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Social networks Facebook and Instagram will reduce the quality of video in Europe to help European networks deal with demand from people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Engadget reported.

"To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The same has already been done by Disney, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition
Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan emphasized that...
 Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus
A total of 9,045 coronavirus cases have been recorded only in New York…
 Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media
After the government declared a state of emergency, the...
 Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon…
 Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected
Armenia has exported products to the member states of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos