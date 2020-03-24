News
Head of Bright Armenia faction, China Ambassador discuss prevention of coronavirus
Head of Bright Armenia faction, China Ambassador discuss prevention of coronavirus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan today held phone talks with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Tian Erlong.

Edmon Marukyan and China’s Ambassador particularly touched upon the situation created as a result of the spread of the coronavirus in China and Armenia and the actions targeted at the prevention of the virus.

The Ambassador talked about the anti-pandemic measures that China is taking and told about the humanitarian aid that China is providing to other countries.

At the end of the phone talks, Edmon Marukyan highlighted the importance of cooperation of countries in this dire situation and the regular exchange of effective practices and information between the two countries for prevention of the pandemic.
This text available in   Հայերեն
