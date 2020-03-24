Armenian army's general staff chief assigns to tighten measures against coronavirus penetration

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan yesterday held a consultation with the administration of the armed forces, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Davtyan introduced the heads of departments and services to newly appointed head of the Moral-Psychological Department of the Armed Forces, Colonel Artur Poghosyan and expressed gratitude to the former head for his faithful and longstanding service.
During the consultation, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces was provided with reports on the activities carried out in March, the timetable for completion of the planned actions and the measures being taken to fight against penetration of the coronavirus in the armed forces. Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan gave assignments to oversee the activities being carried out in the armed forces and tighten all measures being taken to fight against penetration of the coronavirus.