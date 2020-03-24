Armenia PM: Goal is to prevent overcrowdedness in hospitals

Based on the statistics of the World Health Organization, the coronavirus is gaining momentum. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address today and particularly added the following:

“There are more than 350,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world, and more than 16,000 people have died from the virus.

International practice and the practice in Armenia showed that a person infected with coronavirus may not have any symptoms and might not even guess that he or she has the virus. The problem is that, in this period, the person may infect many friends and relatives, and the virus may not present a great danger for most of them.

International practice shows that the virus is mainly safe for children and young people and that the main victims are people over 70, as well as people with chronic diseases.

Therefore, Armenia’s key objective is to protect people with diseases, our parents and grandparents.

Of course, getting infected isn’t a sentence since more than 100,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, including people over 70.

This is what the Armenian government’s actions are targeted at. The government has closed schools and universities to not only protect children and young people from the virus, but also disallow the spread of the virus through them.

The tougher restrictions are also targeted at this. Our objective is to not only disallow further spread of the coronavirus, but also protect the more vulnerable groups and prevent the intolerable overcrowdedness in hospitals.”