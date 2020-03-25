Armenian justice ministry speaks about penalties for breaching state of emergency

YEREVAN. – Representative of Armenia’s justice ministry Arpine Sargsyan explained which penalties the citizens may face if they violate the state of emergency.

In accordance with the amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offences, certain restrictions were imposed on activities of the media and those engaged in dissemination of information. Those breaching the state of emergency will have to pay fine equal to minimum wages multiplied by 100-300 times. Unless media deletes information, the fine will rise to minimum wages multiplied by 500-1,000 times.

The fine equal to an amount of minimum wages multiplied by 100-250 times has been set for violation of isolation or self-isolation rules. Those who would cause damage to health or would cause death of other people would face criminal liability.