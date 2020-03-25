News
PM: Armenia to outperform tax collection by AMD 5,000,000,000 in first quarter of 2020
PM: Armenia to outperform tax collection by AMD 5,000,000,000 in first quarter of 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

Armenia will outperform tax collection in the first quarter of this year by AMD 5,000,000,000. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today as he answered MPs’ questions regarding the forecasts for tax collection.

“As far as the next quarters are concerned, the government understands that it will face problems. However, it will do everything it can to reduce the problems to a minimum. This is exactly why I say the government has focused too much on the idea of tax breaks,” Pashinyan declared, adding that if everyone gets a tax break, there won’t be tax collection.

Pashinyan also said the government needs to use all possible resources to help taxpayers continue to work, gain revenues and profit and pay taxes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
