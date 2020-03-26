Armenian justice minister rejects MP's proposal to lift attachment on funds

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“A few days ago, I addressed Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan with the proposal to have the Compulsory Enforcement Service lift attachment on funds worth AMD 500,000 for two months. The funds could help citizens in dire financial situation as a result of the state of emergency and the pandemic pay their utility bills and make other primary expenditures.
I have received the minister’s response according to which the minister has rejected the proposal and, of course, he has cited the existing legal regulations that hinder implementation of that proposal.
It’s obvious that the Bright Armenia faction is also well aware of those regulations, but if there was political will, it would be possible to find a solution to the issue.
However, the minister also stated that acceptance of the proposal would entail violation of the rights of the creditor on the other side (with regard to this, I would like to stress that the proposal obviously only concerned administrative penalties, not private legal relations).
This means the government doesn’t want to make concessions for the benefit of citizens and provide funds that would be given to the addressees and would serve their goal rather than the package of laws that have yet to be enforced.”