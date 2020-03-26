News
Thursday
March 26
G20 countries to inject $5 trillion into global economy
G20 countries to inject $5 trillion into global economy
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

G20 countries will allocate over $5 trillion into global economy to overcome financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the final statement of the summit says.  

“We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic,” the leaders said in a statement.

United Front

The G20 countries agreed to be committed to presenting a united front against the coronavirus pandemic. The priority is to save people’s life, to protect income and jobs, to preserve financial stability, TASS reported.

WHO

The leaders agreed to allocate funds to assist the World Health Organization in its fight against coronavirus. They called on all countries, international agencies, private sector, charity organizations and individuals to contribute to these efforts.

Free Trade

G20 leaders stand for coordinated actions to support free, predictable and stable international economic amid coronavirus pandemic.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
