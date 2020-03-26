News
Thursday
March 26
News
Worldometer: More than 500,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Worldometer, which follows data in the real time regime, has released information according to which there are more than 500,000 coronavrius cases around the world.

Based on the information, at 9 p.m. on March 26, there are 503,272 coronavirus cases, of which 121,227 have recovered and 22,340 have died.

China has the highest indicator of coronavirus cases (81,285 cases) with 67 new cases. Italy is in the lead with the number of deaths (7,503 out of the 74,386 coronavirus cases), followed by Spain (4,145 out of 56,197 coronavirus cases). The US has 75,069 coronavirus cases and 1,080 deaths.
