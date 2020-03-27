News
Armenia Police draw up records on administrative offenses against 555 citizens
Armenia Police draw up records on administrative offenses against 555 citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Police of Armenia continue to ensure implementation of the decision of the Commandant regarding the restrictions on the freedom of movement of people in order to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. This is stated on the Facebook page of the Police of Armenia.

“On March 26, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., records on administrative offenses have been drawn up against 555 people based on violations of the rules of isolation or self-isolation or other restrictions on the right to freedom of movement, and in the period between the entry into force of the decision of the Commandant and March 26 (9 p.m.), records have been drawn up against 841 people, including 427 in the capital and 414 in the provinces,” the press release reads.

The Police of Armenia urge citizens to strictly limit exit from their homes and leave home only if it is extremely necessary. Drivers are urged to move only one passenger, in observance of the requirements set under the decision of the Commandant.
This text available in   Հայերեն
