COVID in Armenia: 10 patients recovered, 40 people discharged

YEREVAN. – There are 329 coronavirus cases, 28 patients have recovered and another 300 people undergo treatment, health minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

“Around 40 people were discharged on Thursday, they tested negative, and went back home. Ten people with negative tests have been discharged today. In fact, we can say we have another 10 recovered patients in addition to 18. So, we can state that 28 people recovered,” he said.

One of the patients is extremely critical, his condition is neither improving, nor deteriorating.

“Other patients do not have life-threatening complications. Most of the patients have no symptoms at all or mild symptoms. They are just isolated either in hospitals, or in hotels,” he assured.

As for the yesterday’s death, Torosyan said the patient had complications because of chronic illnesses, high blood pressure and heart rhythm problems.

“Our ICU team, unfortunately, could not save his live. My condolences to his family. This case showed that seniors who have chronic illnesses are the most vulnerable group,” he added.