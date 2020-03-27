News
EU ambassador to Armenia: EU adjusts programs to face together COVID 19
EU ambassador to Armenia: EU adjusts programs to face together COVID 19
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

EU is adjusting its programmes to face together coronavirus and more funds are coming, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin tweeted.

“The EU is the largest donor to Armenia with over 1 million euro per week in assistance, with the ultimate goal of improving the living conditions of Armenian people and regions. We are adjusting our programmes to face together Covid19 and more funds are coming,” she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
