New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers

YEREVAN. – Armenian citizens will now have to show their passports to police officers once they are on the streets, commandant, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said.
In order to exclude direct contacts and prevent the spread of the virus, the police officers, when checking the form on the movement of our citizens and the passport/ID cards, were ordered not to pick them up, but ask citizens to show them themselves.
Avinyan said there is an electronic version of the form that is available at https://ac19.am/app/mobility.
After filling in your data, a special electronic document will be generated.