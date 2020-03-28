News
Saturday
March 28
New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers
New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian citizens will now have to show their passports to police officers once they are on the streets, commandant, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said.

In order to exclude direct contacts and prevent the spread of the virus, the police officers, when checking the form on the movement of our citizens and the passport/ID cards, were ordered not to pick them up, but ask citizens to show them themselves.

Avinyan said there is an electronic version of the form that is available at https://ac19.am/app/mobility

After filling in your data, a special electronic document will be generated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
