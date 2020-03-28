News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian PM reports 35 new coronavirus cases: Total number reaches 372
Armenian PM reports 35 new coronavirus cases: Total number reaches 372
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Thirty-five new coronavirus cases have been reported, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn said on his Facebook.

“There is a tense situation in Armenia in connection with the coronavirus,” he said. “But in general, I can say the situation is considered manageable, and we really should, as far as possible, observe the restrictions imposed by the commandant’s office to control the spread of coronavirus as much as possible and not expose our healthcare system to unbearable congestion.”

Thus the total number has reached 372 in Armenia. Thirty people have already recovered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fox News: Trump signs order allowing Pentagon to engage ex-military in fighting coronavirus
"Today the President signed an Executive Order authorizing Secretary Esper…
 PM: New Russian border restrictions will not affect Armenian cargo
"Many thought that these decisions would have a certain impact on the cargo transportation of Armenia and Russia…
 Artsakh presidential candidate says they reflect on elections postponement every minute
“We are discussing this issue in different formats…
 Armenia ex-minister shares photo from his son’s birthday: Amid coronavirus occupation
“Mushegh’s 14th birthday was celebrated amid the coronavirus occupation…
 COVID-19 in Armenia: 2 patients in infectious diseases hospital are in extremely serious condition, 2 recovered
The results of a double test for coronavirus in two citizens were negative…
 Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day
832 deaths have been confirmed during the past day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos