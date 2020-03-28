Fox News: Trump signs order allowing Pentagon to engage ex-military in fighting coronavirus

Armenian PM reports 35 new coronavirus cases: Total number reaches 372

PM: New Russian border restrictions will not affect Armenian cargo

Artsakh presidential candidate says they reflect on elections postponement every minute

Armenia ex-minister shares photo from his son’s birthday: Amid coronavirus occupation

Taliban refuses to negotiate with team announced by Afghan government

COVID-19 in Armenia: 2 patients in infectious diseases hospital are in extremely serious condition, 2 recovered

Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day

Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus

Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus

ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson speaks about coronavirus infected soldiers

Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin

New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers

Armenian president discusses Karabakh elections with his Artsakh counterpart

Independent.ie: Ireland hopes to weaken measures in 2 weeks

Armenian health minister says lockdown may be extended

Armenian Defense Ministry: One of soldiers has mild temperature, others have no symptoms

Artsakh president holds consultation with police to discuss fight against coronavirus

Phone conversations with citizens to affect our anti-epidemic measures, Armenia PM says

Azerbaijan fired 1,200 shots past week

US to help Armenia better combat coronavirus pandemic

Armenian MP urges Russia to cut gas price

Armenian PM continues phone conversations with citizens

StopCov.ge: Georgia confirms 83 coronavirus cases

Armenia's National Security Service not commenting on reports about Azerbaijani trespasser

BBC: Tesla donates hundreds of ventilators to New York

OSCE media representative welcomes Armenia’s swift reaction in addressing his concerns

RIA Novosti: Kazakhstan’s ruling party suspends primaries

Armenia reports 372 coronavirus cases

AP: Trump signs stimulus package of $2.2 trillion into law

ANCA welcomes U.S. funding of $1.1 million to help Armenia respond to COVID-19 crisis

Armenian labor and social affairs minister: Government to support needy families with children under 14

Armenia Ombudsman's Office received 200 phone calls about state of emergency in one day

Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours

Some presidential candidates of Artsakh have issued a joint statement

Turkish health minister reports rise in number of coronavirus cases

Judge Artush Gabrielyan to examine case of NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Artsakh presidential candidate addresses people with message

Armenian official: SMEs with good credit and tax histories can apply for privileges

Armenian army's general staff chief follow anti-air defense units' exercises

Human Rights Defender Office to publish guide of FAQs about state of emergency in Armenia

Reuters: Israel's military to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

Armenia MOD Military Police acting chief visits military units

Armenian official: Companies having misappropriated employees' funds will be punished

Yerevan factory director ignores Commandant's decision, subjected to administrative liability

Armenia ex-deputy parliamentary speaker addresses PM with four questions

1 Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry employee has coronavirus, 11 are isolated

Healthcare minister: All Armenian citizens from Italy will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow

Armenia PM sets up grant commission to prevent spread of coronavirus

329 coronavirus cases in Armenia, Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire, 27.03.20 digest

Artsakh president chairs meeting on coronavirus prevention

Current activities at ECHR during global health crisis

Armenia's ex-president addresses Artsakh voters ahead of presidential elections

Armenia justice minister explains why number of crimes grew in 2019

Almost AMD 691.5 million collected in Armenia to fight coronavirus

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to coronavirus, talks about his phone talks with citizens

Armenia Commandant bans intraregional, interregional and interstate passenger transport

South Korean government presents Kia car to Armenia Police as gift

Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings

Russia suspends all regular and charter flights

23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia

Suspension of Armenia-China deal on mutual visa exemption to be extended

Twitter: UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Democratic Party of Armenia: Azerbaijan waiting for force-majeure situation in Artsakh

Iraq asks all international oil companies to cut budgets by 30%

Ardshinbank to finance the purchase of food products for its 3300 retired clients

RIA Novosti: There are members of Russian presidential staff with coronavirus

RIA Novosti: Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma dies from coronavirus

TASS: Abkhazia declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

Armenian official states reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenian minister: 173 people infected with coronavirus under quarantine in Tsaghkadzor

Armenia MOD Spokesperson visits servicemen infected with coronavirus

Armenian official: Whole point of restrictions on transport is to prevent spread of coronavirus

Reuters: Coronavirus death toll in Spain rises by 769 overnight

Armenian political party leader on elections in Artsakh and state of emergency

British Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Patrick Devedjian infected with coronavirus

Armenia PM calling random phone numbers and talking to citizens

Armenian defense ministry: 2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

PACE rapporteur says Azerbaijani authorities abuse coronavirus pandemic to fight opposition

Armenian army soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire

Gunman who opened fire in Yerevan office building declared insane

Fox News: Trump administration developing new principles of social distance

EU ambassador to Armenia: EU adjusts programs to face together COVID 19

COVID in Armenia: 10 patients recovered, 40 people discharged

Deputy Minister: Passenger air traffic of Armenia falls from 6,000 to 800 people daily

Operation headquarters: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 1,000

Health minister: 2-month-old child and mother infected with coronavirus in Armenia

Armenian, Georgian PM discuss transportation of Armenian goods through Georgia

Reuters: Macron says 'survival of European project' at stake in virus crisis

Trump and Jinping discuss coronavirus pandemic

Armenia has 329 coronavirus cases

CNN: The US has the world's most confirmed COVID-19 cases

State Department: US allocates $ 274 mn to help 64 countries combat coronavirus

Economist to newspaper: We can record economic growth in Armenia

Armenian PM announces appointment of women to high posts in police system

Armenian Deputy PM: follow restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Voice of America: Coronavirus outbreak may become cyclical