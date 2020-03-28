Armenian PM reports 35 new coronavirus cases: Total number reaches 372

Thirty-five new coronavirus cases have been reported, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn said on his Facebook.
“There is a tense situation in Armenia in connection with the coronavirus,” he said. “But in general, I can say the situation is considered manageable, and we really should, as far as possible, observe the restrictions imposed by the commandant’s office to control the spread of coronavirus as much as possible and not expose our healthcare system to unbearable congestion.”
Thus the total number has reached 372 in Armenia. Thirty people have already recovered.