News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Voice of America: Social distancing guidelines extended in US through April 30
Voice of America: Social distancing guidelines extended in US through April 30
Region:World News
Theme: Society

U.S President Donald Trump has extended social distancing and other coronavirus-fighting guidelines through April 30, saying what has been done so far is saving lives, Voice of America reported

“The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” Trump said Sunday at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House.

“I want our life back again,” he said.

The initial two-week period of government-recommended mitigation was set to expire Monday.

Trump predicted that the U.S. death rate will peak in two weeks and said the country will be “well on our way to recovery” by June 1.

Trump had said he wanted the country back in business by Easter, April 12, saying he didn’t want the cure of an economic shutdown to be worse than the disease. 

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the decision to extend federal social distancing guidelines was “wise and prudent.” He said what has been done to date has had an effect, although he stands by his previous forecast of more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States.  “What we're trying to do is not let that happen,” he said.  “So instead of concentrating on the upper and the lower, we're saying that we're trying to push it all the way down.” 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government proposes not to perform autopsy of citizens died from COVID-19
“Given the fact that the degree of contagion of the coronavirus infection is not yet clear…
 Armenian specialist: Data collection during phone calls is good tool from perspective of political oversight
He said even though it is great that the content will not be...
 Armenia parliament majority: Sometimes we are under total oversight because of our behavior
If we can solve another goal by taking small information, in reality, we will not be able to prevent the spread of this epidemic in any way…
 Armenian MP slams bill submitted by government
According to the parliamentarian, this bill can be considered...
 EU to assist 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia
In response to the coronavirus pandemic in the Eastern Partnership…
 EU allocates €140 million to help Eastern Partnership countries in fight against coronavirus
Commission will also redirect the use of existing instruments worth up to €700 million to help mitigate the socio-economic impact…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos