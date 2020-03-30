News
Monday
March 30
News
Armenia health minister on coronavirus situation: We have 14 patients in critical, 1 in very critical state
Armenia health minister on coronavirus situation: We have 14 patients in critical, 1 in very critical state
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Of the 482 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia, 58 are those confirmed within the last day. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced this at Monday's special session of the government.

According to him, 25 of these 58 cases were initially in quarantine, in special contact areas; that is, they practically had no scope of contact, which is very good from an epidemiological point of view. "The 31 people, including the health worker, are again those who were initially in a suspicious zone," he said. “That is, they were in touch with the confirmed case. And there are only two such cases brought from abroad, the scope of which is being clarified. "

The minister added that there are currently 14 patients in critical and 1 patient in very critical state in Armenia. "[But] the very critical is going to become critical; that is, we have improvement," he added. “We thought that two more critical cases would become very critical; [but] thanks to our doctors, they will cease to be considered critical and will be moved to a regular [hospital] ward."

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, touched on two recent deaths from coronavirus. "Both patients had very serious chronic diseases," he said, in particular. "Special attention should be paid to citizens of this kind so that they do not suddenly become infected because they are in a very high risk area."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos