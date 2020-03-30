Armenia parliament speaker: Our 2 colleagues initially tested positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia shall carry out an observation mission and send a delegation regarding the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] elections, the members of our delegation have been pre-tested, and rapid tests have been positive for our two colleagues. Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan stated this in the NA.
“They underwent a second test, already with a normal test,” he added. “I would like to officially announce that the minister of health informed me at night that, fortunately, those tests were already negative. That is to say, the presence of coronavirus has not been confirmed in any of our colleagues, and the suspicion has been refuted."