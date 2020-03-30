News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker: Our 2 colleagues initially tested positive for coronavirus
Armenia parliament speaker: Our 2 colleagues initially tested positive for coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia shall carry out an observation mission and send a delegation regarding the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] elections, the members of our delegation have been pre-tested, and rapid tests have been positive for our two colleagues. Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan stated this in the NA.

“They underwent a second test, already with a normal test,” he added. “I would like to officially announce that the minister of health informed me at night that, fortunately, those tests were already negative. That is to say, the presence of coronavirus has not been confirmed in any of our colleagues, and the suspicion has been refuted."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need...
 Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos