Reuters: Amazon reports coronavirus infections at its 19 warehouses in the US
Reuters: Amazon reports coronavirus infections at its 19 warehouses in the US
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Amazon is at the forefront of the new-type coronavirus pandemic, delivering essential goods while more than half the population faces government stay-at-home orders, Reuters reported.

Nevertheless, there is news that hundreds of thousands of warehouse employees in the US became infected with the coronavirus.

The company said that all necessary preventive measures had been taken, and the health and safety of their employees was a priority.

News of COVID-19 infection caused concern among employees. Fifteen workers at an over 5,000-person Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, walked off the job on Monday, leading the company to fire one of them who was violating a paid quarantine.

And employees of company subsidiaries in several other countries held protests this week.

According to logistics consultancy MWPVL International Inc, Amazon has 519 facilities in its US distribution infrastructure — including fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and warehouses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
