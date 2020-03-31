News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Over 50 Armenian nationals remain in Turkey, official says
Over 50 Armenian nationals remain in Turkey, official says
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday, 56 Armenian nationals remain in Turkey, Armenian official said on March 31.

The transportation of Armenian nationals is being prepared with the assistance of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said.

As for the remark that the Armenian citizens remaining in Istanbul are concerned about the possible deterioration of the situation, the deputy minister urged not to worry.

“We need to assess the situation to organize the removal of citizens. It is impossible to assess the situation without registration and contacts. For objective reasons, there is no diplomatic mission in Turkey, and therefore cooperation is being established with the help of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Bills don't guarantee that people's lives can be saved
The legislative amendments stipulate that, during the regime of...
 Armenia PM and Belarus President discuss gas prices and situation with viruses
The parties exchanged views on hydrocarbon prices, which Belarus and Armenia import from Russia...
 Armenian government withdraws draft bill banning autopsy on deceased coronavirus patients
The lawmakers approved the draft bill in the first reading...
 Armenia legislature fails to pass amendments to law on state of emergency
The votes for it by the majority faction were not enough...
 2 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia's Tavush province
The first patient is a driver from abroad, isolated after crossing the border….
MFA has information on only one Armenian citizen abroad testing positive for COVID-19
The citizen is in Italy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos