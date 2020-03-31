News
Armenia Deputy PM on talks over review of price of Russian natural gas
Armenia Deputy PM on talks over review of price of Russian natural gas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan today told reporters that the government has the desire to launch talks with Russia over review of the natural gas price and has informed the Russian government about this.

“It’s too early to talk about the stages of and procedure for those talks. Nevertheless, the shifts in prices of oil and gas in the market give Armenia all the grounds for initial review of the price. I believe the Russian and Armenian governments will hold talks soon,” Avinyan said.

As far as the anti-epidemic actions are concerned, the Deputy Prime Minister said the government’s programs haven’t been fully implemented yet.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
