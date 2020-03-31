News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan
Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday derided US president for 'America First' slogan, saying that Trump led the US to plight of the people, adding that trillions of dollars which have been spent for intervention in the Middle East would have been spent for the US public health infrastructure in a way not to see misery of medics wearing trash bag and COVID19 patients in despair, reports IRNA.

"Over the last few years, the US Administration has acknowledged spending at least $9 trillion to interfere in the internal affairs of the Middle East countries and to create insecurity and instability.

From spending for promoting terrorist groups like ISIS to the shameful ‘Deal of the Century’ which was born dead, $2 trillion has been spent during Trump’s term.

Such unwise remarks cannot hide Trump Administration’s failures in fighting coronavirus which ruined national economy, stocks market got bankrupt, so that pressure on Trump in run-up to the US presidential elections gained momentum.   

Despite US’ illegal, unilateral, and cruel sanctions, all pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran are working in concert to fight coronavirus," Mousavi said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda
“Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda…
Mousavi: Trump must revise US troops’ behavior in region
Trump has to fundamentally revise the presence and behavior of his forces in the region…
 Iran says Trump's offer of aid is a hypocrisy
“Instead of hypocritical displays of compassion and repulsive bragging…
 Rouhani says US dreams of returning to Iran for 41 years
"US says we must return to 41 years ago but we say we don’t do so…
Iran rejects Canada's demand for billions of dollars for downed plane
As reported earlier, Canadian lawyers have filed a group...
 Iran accuses US of concealing information on losses after strike at their bases
The situation in the Middle East sharply worsened on the night of January 3 after a US missile strike...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos