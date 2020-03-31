Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday derided US president for 'America First' slogan, saying that Trump led the US to plight of the people, adding that trillions of dollars which have been spent for intervention in the Middle East would have been spent for the US public health infrastructure in a way not to see misery of medics wearing trash bag and COVID19 patients in despair, reports IRNA.
"Over the last few years, the US Administration has acknowledged spending at least $9 trillion to interfere in the internal affairs of the Middle East countries and to create insecurity and instability.
From spending for promoting terrorist groups like ISIS to the shameful ‘Deal of the Century’ which was born dead, $2 trillion has been spent during Trump’s term.
Such unwise remarks cannot hide Trump Administration’s failures in fighting coronavirus which ruined national economy, stocks market got bankrupt, so that pressure on Trump in run-up to the US presidential elections gained momentum.
Despite US’ illegal, unilateral, and cruel sanctions, all pillars of the Islamic Republic of Iran are working in concert to fight coronavirus," Mousavi said.