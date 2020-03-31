Chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife dies, 532 COVID-19 cases in Armenia, 31.03.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 31.03.2020:

The number of recovered has reached 31. And 150 people are no longer isolated, said health minister Arsen Torosyan.

The Armenian PM, in turn, said the government was forced to extend strict quarantine measures by ten days in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

As the PM also noted, nearly 90 people have pneumonia now in Armenia.

These legislative amendments provide that under the conditions of the emergency state, the relevant authorities will have access to the location of citizens, their movements, Internet connections, contacts, phone numbers linked to them, and calls, however, the justice ministry assures that they will have no content of the conversation. Changes and the possibility of collecting and processing personal data of citizens will be distributed only during the emergency regime announced in connection with the pandemic.

However, a total of 65 MPs from the majority My Step faction voted for this package, but this number was not enough to have it passed.

Caoili got into an accident on March 14 in Yerevan. She crashed into a concrete pillar on the street.

Levon Aronian tweeted: “I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne's death. She was intelligent, hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life…"

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian, as well as the third president Serzh Sargsyan, have expressed their condolences.

The Requiem Service will take place on April 1 at 6 p.m. at a funeral home in Yerevan.

Two soldiers and a teen have been injured following Azerbaijani attempt on Monday evening of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts of the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook.

According to her, the Armenian side has no casualties, and only two servicemen received slight injuries as a result of the operations. The adversary also targeted the villages of Armenia, and a teen was injured during the shootings as he was standing at the balcony of the house.

The teen was transported to Yerevan. The child had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the necessary first aid was provided on-site. Surgery was performed at Noyemberyan medical center. Meanwhile, according to Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson Sourb Astvatsamayr MC the teen is in stable condition has no complaints, and his life is not at risk of danger. According to him, there is no need for the second surgery.

There were 282 polling stations, as well as one each at the representation of Artsakh in Armenia and at the Shushi penitentiary.

Fourteen candidates were running for president, and two party blocs and 10 parties were vying for seats in the National Assembly.

Preventive measures were taken at the polling stations due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

Fourteen NGOs with 807 representatives, as well as 197 representatives of 37 mass media, were initially accredited at the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission to carry out an observation mission during these elections.