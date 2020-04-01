Newspaper: Alcogels of dubious origin, ingredients continue to be sold in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily writes: The market surveillance inspectorate body conducted inspections at the workshops of 20 companies producing alcogel in Armenia.
Zhoghovurd daily has learned that as a result of the inspections conducted, it was found out that the sales of 19 companies' products were accompanied by a conformity assessment document and that the product had been labeled appropriately, whereas the product of one company had no conformity assessment document, but the labeling was present. After inspections, that company applied for and received a conformity assessment document.
But despite this, alcogels of dubious origin and ingredients continue to be sold in the [country’s] market.