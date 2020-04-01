News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.47
EUR
553.45
RUB
6.46
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Which political forces will win seats in Artsakh parliament?
Which political forces will win seats in Artsakh parliament?
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have not yet been announced. Only the preliminary results of the Hadrut and Shahumyan Regions are presented so far on the official website of the Central Electoral Commission.

Accordingly, the parliamentary election votes in Hadrut Region were distributed as follows: Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party (UCAP) bloc led by Arayik Harutyunyan - 3,094 votes (48 percent), Samvel Babayan's United Homeland Party - 1,323 votes (20.5 percent), Vitali Balasanyan's Justice Party - 426 votes (6.4 percent); ARF - 292 votes (4.5%) and Ashot Ghoulyan's Democratic Party - 274 votes (4.2%).

In Shahumyan Region the picture is as follows: Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party (UCAP) bloc led by Arayik Harutyunyan - 648 votes (42 percent), Samvel Babayan's United Homeland Party - 317 votes (20.5 percent), Ashot Ghoulyan's Democratic Party - 160 votes (10.4 percent), ARF - 141 votes (9.1%) and Vitali Balasanyan's Justice Party - 99 votes (6.4%).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh presidential election preliminary results without Martakert Region data announced
There will be a second round…
 Karabakh presidential election preliminary results on hand from 2 regions
On the official website of the Central Electoral Commission…
 Artsakh Ombudsman on alarms received during elections
Over the next couple of days, the Office will sum up its...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters has recorded several electoral violations
The spokesperson said some of the violations were the photographing...
 Artsakh presidential candidate's headquarters records electoral violations
The headquarters of Ashot Ghulyan, another presidential...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's headquarters: Photographing ballot not violation in legal sense
The presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos