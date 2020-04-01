Which political forces will win seats in Artsakh parliament?

The complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have not yet been announced. Only the preliminary results of the Hadrut and Shahumyan Regions are presented so far on the official website of the Central Electoral Commission.
Accordingly, the parliamentary election votes in Hadrut Region were distributed as follows: Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party (UCAP) bloc led by Arayik Harutyunyan - 3,094 votes (48 percent), Samvel Babayan's United Homeland Party - 1,323 votes (20.5 percent), Vitali Balasanyan's Justice Party - 426 votes (6.4 percent); ARF - 292 votes (4.5%) and Ashot Ghoulyan's Democratic Party - 274 votes (4.2%).
In Shahumyan Region the picture is as follows: Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party (UCAP) bloc led by Arayik Harutyunyan - 648 votes (42 percent), Samvel Babayan's United Homeland Party - 317 votes (20.5 percent), Ashot Ghoulyan's Democratic Party - 160 votes (10.4 percent), ARF - 141 votes (9.1%) and Vitali Balasanyan's Justice Party - 99 votes (6.4%).