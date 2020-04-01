News
Wednesday
April 01
News
Wednesday
April 01
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia
Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 571 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Tuesday, 532 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 571 cases of coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday morning.

A total of 2,704 tests have come back negative, and 537 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 31 people have recovered, whereas 3 patients have died from the coronavirus in Armenia.

 
