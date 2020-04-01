News
Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian
Armenia President holds phone talk with renowned scientist Yousef Babikian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with famous scientist, Professor Yousef Babikian, who conducts studies in genetics, the official website of the President informs.

The interlocutor discussed Babikian’s studies on natural and organic materials aimed at enhancing and restoring the human immune system, as well as the joint actions being carried out with Armenian scientists at the laboratory founded by Babikian in Armenia.

The President Sarkissian and the renowned scientist also discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and the opportunities for cooperation in fighting this disease in Armenia.
